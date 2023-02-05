NDA closes down 70 shops, Impounds drugs worth UGX40 million

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Drug Authority – NDA has closed 70 drug outlets and impounded 140 boxes of drugs worth 40 million shillings during a seven day compliance enforcement operation in the seven districts of Rwenzori region.

The operation, according to the Authority, targeted drug outlets that had no licenses nor qualified staff in the districts of Kabarole, FortPortal, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Ntoroko and Bundibugyo.

According to Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement at NDA, three people were arrested during the operation in the Bundibugyo district. These were found operating drug outlets with unauthorized personnel.

Kyomukama cautioned all drug outlet operators who are operating without licenses to halt their operations until they have fulfilled all licensing requirements.

In May last year, the Authority warned that it would start withdrawing trading licenses of dealers and suspend production by local manufacturers implicated in falsified or substandard medicine deals.

Dr Christopher Ruzinda, the Authority’s Regional Drug Inspector said that over the years, the number of illegal drug outlets has reduced.

*****

URN