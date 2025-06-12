NCBA Junior Golf series wraps up successful second season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank has wrapped up the second season of its flagship NCBA Junior Golf Series, with a high-energy grand finale at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, the lender said on June 11 in a statement.

This season’s climax brought together over 100 talented junior golfers, not only from Uganda but also from across the East African region, marking a major moment in youth sports development.

The season served as a vibrant platform for identifying, nurturing, and showcasing young golfing talent. The well-organized tournament reaffirmed NCBA’s long-standing commitment to investing in the next generation of athletes and promoting the game of golf as a vehicle for personal growth, discipline, and international opportunity.

Aahil Bagalana capped off the opening season with an impressive gross score of 45, securing the top spot in the 6-and-under category and emerging as the overall winner of the season.

Over six rounds played across various courses, Bagalana amassed a total of 180 points, edging out strong competition to claim the title.

Trailing closely behind were Nehemiah Matsiko and Elijah Agaba, who finished second and third respectively, with 170 and 75 points. In the seven-year-old category, Timothy Samuel Tayebwa topped the leaderboard with 200 points, while Varad Mahendra took first place in the eight- year-old division. Among the nine-year-olds, Dante Kawalya led the pack with 120 points, and Lukas Kimara dominated the ten-year-old category with an impressive 210 points.

In the older age brackets, Peter Mayende, a member of the national team, emerged as the top player in the 15-year-old category. On the girls’ side, Winnie Musuya and Catherine Nakimuli led their respective categories with 210 and 137 points.

By spotlighting young athletes aged 5 to 18, the NCBA Junior Golf Series has cemented its role as a critical driver of junior golf development in Uganda, opening doors to regional and global exposure and reinforcing the bank’s broader mission to empower youth and elevate communities through sport and mentorship.

Inspired by the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, the NCBA series serves as a springboard to international recognition, offering young golfers a chance to qualify for elite tournaments such as the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Junior Golf Championship in South Africa. These international appearances not only broaden their horizons but also contribute significantly to their junior world rankings, positioning them among the continent’s most promising golf talent.

Speaking during the finale, NCBA Bank Uganda CEO Mark Muyobo emphasized the bank’s deep- seated commitment to youth empowerment through sport.

“Our mission goes beyond banking, because we believe in shaping well-rounded individuals by supporting platforms that nurture skill, confidence, and leadership. Through the NCBA Junior Golf Series, we aim to prepare young Ugandans for success on and off the course—locally, regionally, and internationally,” Muyobo remarked.

Through the NCBA Junior Golf Series, the bank is not only shaping Uganda’s future golf champions but also creating platforms that nurture leadership, confidence, and international competitiveness.

Beyond the greens, the 2025 series has had a transformative impact on Uganda’s global golfing footprint. In a significant show of support, NCBA Bank sponsored 16 junior golfers from 9 golf clubs across the country, equipping them with the exposure and experience needed to compete at a higher level. This commitment bore fruit when two of the sponsored players qualified for the Kenya Invitational Tournament, earning impressive 2nd and 8th place finishes.

These results not only highlight the rising talent within Uganda’s junior golf community but also reinforce Uganda’s growing reputation as a powerhouse in regional golf, now ranked as the second-strongest junior golf nation in East Africa. The success of these young players is a testament to what is possible when potential meets opportunity—and NCBA is proud to be a catalyst in that journey.

Theo Van Rooyen, Director of U.S. Kids Golf in Uganda, applauded the NCBA Junior Golf Series for its transformative influence on the junior golf landscape.

“The NCBA Junior Golf Series has firmly established itself as a pillar of Uganda’s sporting calendar. It has done more than just introduce young people to the game—it has nurtured a deep and lasting love for golf among the next generation,” he said.

Van Rooyen emphasized that the series has become a catalyst for talent discovery and personal growth, offering young golfers a structured platform to hone their skills, build confidence, and experience competitive play at a high level. He further noted that the initiative has bridged the gap between sport and opportunity, enabling young players to connect with mentors, coaches, and stakeholders in both the business and sporting sectors.