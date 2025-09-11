NCBA Junior Golf series tees off season 3 with a focus on cultivating champions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NCBA Uganda Junior Golf Series has officially launched its third season, uniting young golfers from across the country with a renewed mission to nurture the next generation of champions. Now firmly established as a key fixture on Uganda’s junior sports calendar, the series targets children aged 6 to 18, providing them with exposure to competitive golf while fostering discipline, resilience, and confidence.

Building on the success of its second season, this year’s series introduces expanded opportunities, including advanced training camps and increased international exposure for participants. According to NCBA, the tournament’s vision goes beyond improving athletic performance—it aims to shape well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the course.

NCBA Bank Uganda’s Head of Marketing, Edgar Tusiime, emphasized the bank’s commitment to youth empowerment through sports.

“We believe in shaping well-rounded individuals by supporting platforms that nurture skill, confidence, and leadership. Through the NCBA Junior Golf Series, we want to prepare young Ugandans for success locally, regionally, and internationally,” Tusiime said.

The series also serves as a gateway to international recognition, inspired by the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. Participants have the chance to qualify for prestigious tournaments such as the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Junior Golf Championship in South Africa. These global appearances not only broaden the young athletes’ horizons but also help boost their world rankings, positioning them among Africa’s most promising golf prospects.

Since its inception, the series has produced 18 breakout stars—10 boys and 8 girls—who are now recognized as the rising faces of Ugandan golf. “Players who once carried bags and learned the game by watching others are now competing with confidence,” Tusiime noted.

He highlighted the success of two NCBA-sponsored players who qualified for the Kenya Invitational Tournament, finishing in 2nd and 8th place. These achievements underscore the growing strength of Uganda’s junior golf scene, which now holds the distinction of being the second-strongest junior golf nation in East Africa.

Theo Van Rooyen, Director of U.S. Kids Golf in Uganda, praised the series for its transformative impact. “The NCBA Junior Golf Series has firmly established itself as a pillar of Uganda’s sporting calendar. It has done more than just introduce young people to the game—it has nurtured a deep and lasting love for golf among the next generation,” he said.

Van Rooyen added that the initiative has become a vital platform for talent discovery and personal growth, offering young players structured opportunities to refine their skills while connecting with mentors and stakeholders from both the business and sporting sectors.

With its third season underway, the NCBA Junior Golf Series continues to play a pivotal role in shaping future champions and positioning Uganda as a rising force in the global golf community.