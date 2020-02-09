National isolation center dilapidated, unable to handle coronavirus emergencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With the raging coronavirus threat, the National isolation center in Entebbe is ill equipped to receive and handle any emergency, Uganda Radio Network has learnt.

The center, which is found on Manyago hill close to Anderita beach on the shoreline of Lake Victoria in Entebbe municipality is supposed to handle all medical emergencies that require isolation.

In health care, isolation represents one of several measures that can be taken to implement infection control.

In 2015, World Bank 2015 supported the revamping of the National Isolation center in Entebbe to a tune of USD 7.34 million (about UGX 26.8 billion).

However, the facility is in a sorry statement and can’t handle any emergency should the need arise.

Construction of a new building is still ongoing while the available buildings are not in use.

The Private wing of Entebbe Regional Referral hospital is currently being used as an isolation ward where suspected corona cases are being contained.

This has affected the services offered to patients in the Private wing of Entebbe regional referral hospital since they have been suspended.

Entebbe Hospital receives an average of 20 patients in the private ward daily.

Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Health Ministry Spokesperson acknowledges the fact that the isolation center is defunct and undergoing repairs and maintenance, saying it will be able to operate within four months.

Moses Muwanga, the Medical Superintendent Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital allays the fears of residents on the isolation center in the hospital, saying the medical officers have been trained how to handle any suspected Coronavirus cases.

Government has since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China ordered that all flights with people coming directly from China go through the isolation center for screening before they are allowed into the country.

Kazuri ambulance facilities were also put in place to immediately to take all passengers from China for testing at the isolation center.

