National Basketball League to resume in March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda’s Basketball Association-FUBA has set March 11 as the tentative date for the resumption of the National Basketball league.

Arnold Katabi, Vice President of Marketing and Publicity at FUBA says that the Federation has been planning for new basketball events that will take place under the supervision of the local basketball governing body-FUBA including the top basketball ball tie.

The last edition of the league was suspended in June 2021 following an upsurge in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. Consequently, the National Council of Sports directed FUBA to cancel all fixtures until further notice.

Although the Federation had planned to resume the league in September, it was later called off after four clubs failed to confirm their participation. They included City Oilers, KIU Titans, Namuwongo Blazers, and JKL.

Following President Museveni’s decision to reopen the economy and allow full resumption of sporting activities, FUBA believes the basketball league should also have a fresh season.

According to the FUBA calendar released, before the resumption of the season, there will be several other tournaments that will be organized. These include the FUBA pre-season tournament 2022, UCU Invitational tournament among others.

Katabi also says that 60 percent of their players have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Farouk Zinda, head of operation at the Namuwongo Blazers said his club has already embarked on preparations for the new league.

Zinda added that they are looking forward to making new transfer signings to strengthen their squad before the league starts.

