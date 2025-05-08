Napak children return to Kampala streets as child trafficking worsens

NAPAK, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite efforts by authorities to rescue and repatriate street children, Napak District is once again grappling with an alarming return of children to the streets of Kampala. Last year, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) rescued over 500 children under the Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance 2022, enrolling them into schools in Napak District.

The ordinance empowers KCCA to rescue and rehabilitate children found loitering, vending, or begging on city streets, leading to a sharp decline in street children. However, the situation is reversing. Parents are reportedly sending children back to the streets, arguing that their presence would attract government intervention.

A report from Napak District Local Government estimates that about 4,000 children are now living on the streets in urban centers, particularly Kampala and Nairobi. On Sunday, police in Napak intercepted a taxi, registration number UBA 769P, carrying 11 children aged between 10 and 16, suspected of being trafficked.

The driver, Emmanuel Agena, was arrested and is in custody at Kangole Police Station, facing charges related to child trafficking. Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify potential accomplices. Robert Abia Owilli, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Napak, noted that child trafficking, labor, and abuse remain significant challenges.

Owilli explained that interventions are ongoing, including the development of child protection ordinances and a three-year program to resettle repatriated children in schools or skills training centers, particularly the Presidential Industrial Hub.

He raised concerns about the plight of girls, warning that if the trend continues, girls’ school enrollment could decline significantly. Milton Odongo, the Napak Resident District Commissioner, blamed the crisis on parental negligence, stating:

He stressed that responsible parenting is key to preventing child trafficking and that parents must provide food, shelter, education, and healthcare for their children.

CP Julius Twinomujuni, the National Coordinator for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who is currently in Napak to assess the situation, observed that hunger remains a primary push factor.

Twinomujuni urged the government to introduce special educational programs for children in Karamoja to remove excuses that push families to send their children to the streets.

Despite Napak District’s effort to keep repatriated children in school for three years without parental contact, limited resources have strained schools’ capacities to accommodate them.

John Paul Kodet, the LC5 chairperson of Napak, acknowledged that child trafficking has existed for more than 30 years, often turning into a lucrative business for traffickers and some organizations.

Kodet added that 607 pupils have already been reintegrated into schools. However, he called for greater support from government and partners, emphasizing that any genuine efforts to end child trafficking must focus on keeping children in school.

****

URN