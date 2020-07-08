Nansana municipality budget approved five weeks after deadline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nansana municipality has finally passed its annual budget estimates almost five weeks after the deadline stated by law.

The municipality in Wakiso district failed for more than three months to pass the over 23 billion Shillings budget due to wrangles between the executive and councilors. The disagreement stemmed from the contention on whether a sum of 900 million Shillings from the budget should be allocated to the purchase of a grader or the completion unfinished road works in the municipality.

Whereas the municipal mayor Regina Bakitte and her team stated that the grader was vital for the municipality, the councilors wanted the money to go towards the completion of unfinished works in ending financial year. As a result of the disagreement, the municipality failed to beat the May 31 deadline for passing the budget.

The matter was however taken over by Local government minister Raphael Magyezi, who directly supervised subsequent engagements until when the budget was passed. The final approval did not consider the proposed purchase of the grader.

Magyezi has condemned the municipality leaders for forming up cliques which has resulted in misunderstandings at the expense of the communities and added that such differences should not be a reason for any local government to fail to pass its budget.

Nansana municipal mayor Regina Bakitte commended the Minister for guiding the council on the best way to handle its business but condemned a section of councilors for blocking her proposal.

Justine Mbabazi the Wakiso deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of Kasangati and Nansana has also commended the councilors for finally approving the budget after a hustle that had paralyzed business in the area at the start of the financial year.

