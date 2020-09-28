Nansana man killed in bar; another killed with married woman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two men were killed violently on the weekend in two wrong places in Kampala Metropolitan Area. In Nansana, a man was killed in a bar though all bars in the country are supposed to be closed due to the covid-pandemic, while in Wampewo, another man was hit on the head while sleeping in with another man’s wife and died instantly.

The victims whose deaths police is investigating include Vincent Kasita who was killed in a Nansana bar and the other, an unidentified man who was found sleeping with one Noeline by her husband Charles in his bed at Wampewo, Kasangati. Charles picked a stick and hit the stranger on head, killing him instantly.

Vicent Kasita, 30, was allegedly involved in a bar brawl that started at Nansana West II, Nansana Municipality Wakiso District. Kasita’s body was later dumped at Nakule in connivance of one Gerald and Hadijah who are currently on the run.

Sarah Mutonyi, a resident who saw Kasita’s body alerted police who discovered it with bruises on the head and some wounds on other parts of the body.

“I was going for work at around 6:30am when I saw this body,” says Mutonyi. “I called neighbours and police. He was identified and people said he was killed in the bar,” Mutonyi said.

Deputy Kampala police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Kasita had just been discharged from prison after serving a jail term. He had been convicted and sentenced for theft. Owoyesigyire said a hunt for the prime suspects in Kasita’s death, Gerald and Hadijah has been launched.

“It is alleged that Kasita had a fight with one Gerald in the nearby local bar belonging to one called Hadijah. Hadija and Gerald are on the run. The deceased was dressed in jeans and a black T-shirt,” Owoyesigyire said.

In Wampewo village, Kasangati town council, Charles Nkuubi, has been arrested on allegations of killing a man he found making love with his wife, Noeline Nassozi. Nkuubi, according to area Chairman Lazarus Kayange, returned home in the evening hours but was shocked to find a man in his house and bed with his wife.

Kayange said Nkuubi picked a stick and hit the stranger on the head killing him instantly.

“Unfortunately, the person was not a resident of this area. No person in my village knew this man. We don’t know where he came from. We called police that could take the body to the mortuary,” Kayange said.

Owoyesigyire said efforts are underway to have Noeline arrested since all trouble emanated from her actions are underway. Police said it is only her who could tell them where the dead man came from so that the body could be handed over to his relatives.

