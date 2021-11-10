Nansana machete wielding thugs arrested after 2 months hunt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five suspected members of a machete-wielding gang who were captured on CCTV inside the compound of a home in Nabweru-Nansana, Wakiso district have finally been arrested after a two months search.

The suspects were captured on CCTV on September 4th, 2021, scaling the perimeter wall of the home in Kibwa zone armed with machetes. However, they backed off their mission when an electric alarm went off.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, says that they retrieved the footage, adding that Crime Intelligence has been tracking the suspects until Tuesday night, when they apprehended some of them in Kawempe, Nansana and Kasubi areas.

According to police, following the arrest of Jamada Ngobi, 18, and his colleague Henry Mpima, they confessed to being part of the group that raided the home in Nabweru municipality. Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed the identities of their colleagues leading to the arrest of three people while others are still at large.

Police identifies the suspects as Brian Owuma, Vincent Sserungonji, Joel Kawesi and Ben Ninsima, who were picked up from Kasubi and Nansana by Crime Intelligence teams.

“We have found out that this is a large group that has been moving at night with machetes breaking into houses and terrorizing people. We are still hunting for the remaining gang members who are on the run. We know that we shall apprehend them too anytime,” Owoyesigyire said.

According to police records, the same gang group participated in other robberies in Wamala zone, Nansana on May 18th, 2021 where they raped one of the victims. One of the gang members met his death on July 13th, 2021 at the hand of the mob in another foiled robbery in Kyebando in Kawempe division.

Police suspect the same group also raided Nansana hardware on August 30th, 2021, and stole an unspecified amount of money. Owoyesigyire explains that they will present the suspects in courts of law to face various charges and as the hunt for their accomplices continues.

The attack in Nansana came at the time when about 29 people were killed by machete-wielding thugs in greater Masaka within two months.

