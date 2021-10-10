Nansana LCs spend night in cell for violating curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over a dozen Nansana Division officials in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district spent Friday night in police cells for violating the nighttime curfew. Key among the suspects are Joseph Matovu, the Nansana Division LC III chairperson, Nasif Najja, the Division Speaker, Division councillors and 2 local council one chairpersons.

Police picked up the suspects from Nansana Division headquarters on Friday night around 9 pm where they were allegedly partying. Luke Oweyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police area, says police picked up the leaders for violating the Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“They were found partying in one of the premises next to the division offices around 9 pm. We caught them with a cake as an exhibit and we still have it,” he said. The Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament, Wakayima Nsereko accused the police of arresting the people’s elected leaders without any tangible reason.

“Imagine getting them from their offices. We are going to write to the Inspector General of police requesting him to call his people to order,” Wakayima told URN at Nansana Police Stations where he had gone to rescue the suspects.

“What is so big that the police couldn’t talk about with the leaders other than disgrace them like that in front of their electorate?” he asked. Joseph Matovu, the Nansana Division LC III chairperson denies claims that they were partying.

“The meeting was official and we were planning for the division and the main points on the agenda were, the Independence Day celebrations, planning for the parish model, which is starting very soon and streamlining the budget process, which is ongoing, “he said. Adding that, “Unfortunately we were sabotaged.”

He accused the District Police Commander of disrespecting local leaders. “We no longer want him in our area. We have summoned him several times over the same but he has adamantly refused to show up,” he said. He explained that police deployed around their offices by around 5 pm, an indicator that they had planned their move.

Lydia Nakitto, a councillor at Nansana division, who was among those arrested, claimed that they were planning for their Independence Day football match between the division and the municipality. “But to our surprise police locked us up. It was even before curfew time. It was a very embarrassing experience,” she said.

The councillors vowed not to work with the police anymore for allegedly engaging in partisan politics. Shortly after their release on police bond, the councillors stormed Nabweru division playground for their independence match singing and chanting songs in praise of the National Unity Platform-NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

URN