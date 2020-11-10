Nancy Kalembe, NUP candidates share campaign platform in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nancy Linda Kalembe, an independent presidential candidate last evening shared the same campaign platform with the National Unity Platform candidates in Goma division, Mukono Municipality.

Kalembe who was supposed to begin her campaigns in the districts of Jinja, Mayuge, Luuka, Buyende and Kamuli made a surprise appearance at the campaign gathering organised by the NUP in Mukono. The gathering brought together candidates vying for the various political positions, among them, Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, Hanifer Nabukeera, and Betty Nambooze.

She said she had been compelled by NUP supporters she met along the way to join the gathering. Nambooze said that even though NUP has a candidate in the presidential race, they could not block Kalembe from using their platform to reach out to the population.

Kalembe informed supporters that politics is not hatred but a competition that must be kept healthy before revealing that she has no beef with the NUP presidential candidate. “We are all under the same struggle, and so when we say people power what do we mean, we are all under the struggle so let Bobi Wine know that I have no problem with him,” she said.

James Magembe, one of the NUP supporters says that giving such a chance to other candidates who are also gaining popularity may compel them to join their support to the outstanding camp. Also Annet Namuddu another supporter says the gesture exhibited by NUP candidates and supporters is an indicator of peace among the opposition members as opposed to the allegations attributed to them by the government that they are chaotic.

