Nancy Kalemba to launch manifesto in Jinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate Nancy Linda Kalemba will launch her campaign manifesto in Jinja.

The manifesto launch scheduled for Thursday 12 at Kakindu stadium will involve a presentation of key issues the presidential candidate aims to present to Ugandans to be elected as President of Uganda in January 2021.

Under her Mission 56 movement, she says Ugandans need to stop co-existing as a fragmented community but come together as the original 56 tribes that united at independence.

She has chosen to launch her manifesto in Jinja because it is in her plan to reclaim the former glory of Jinja city as an industrial and tourism town with happy people living and working there.

Among the issues mentioned that are included in the manifesto is fighting corruption, organizing leadership structures on merit, stop land grabbing, creating employment for the youths, improve teacher’s welfare, better health for youths and women.

She says that when elected president, her government will ensure that teachers get a better salary, accommodation and other incentives that drive them to teach the people.

She adds that the manifesto also aims to improve agriculture inputs, produce market price for the farmers. She also aims to come up with a system that is attractive for Ugandans to improve their esteem, believe in themselves to promote their comparative skills in building their country.

Nancy Linda Kalemba was nominated to participate in the 2021 presidential election on 3rd November 2020, as the only woman in the presidential race.

URN