Namutumba Islamic hospital needs UGX 400M to start operating

Namutumba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least Shillings 400 million is required to equip Namutumba Islamic hospital in Namutumba district to start functioning four years after construction.

Sheikh Sinani Muwanika, the Kadhi Iganga Muslim District, says the money is needed to buy X-ray machines, oxygen concentrators, anaesthesia machine, beds, mattresses, computers and construct a mortuary and install financial management systems at the facility.

He says the hospital was built by ‘’GOOD HOPE’’, a non-governmental organisation in Namutumba town council in June 2016 with the aim of improving health care in the district and Busoga sub-region as a whole.

It comprises of four male and female wards with a capacity of 60 beds, two children wards with 120 beds, two maternity wards, a blood bank, X-Ray room and emergency rooms.

’By now the hospital would be operating but since its completion, it’s nonfunctional due to lack of the necessary equipment,” he said.

According to Muwanika, they have been searching for an investor to equip the hospital after trying to access support from the government in vain.

Busoga Regional Kadhi Dr. Hussein Boowa, says ‘’People think the hospital being Muslim founded is going to benefit only Muslims. This is a public hospital meant for all of us irrespective of our religious affiliations.” Adding that, “We call upon other religions in Busoga and well-wishers to come up and support us.”

He also urged the public to mobilize and donate whatever they have for the smooth running of the facility. ‘If we get all the property needed and the facility is fully equipped. It will be the first modern health unit in the district,’’ he said.

Bakali Mutuya, the chairperson of Namutumba District Muslim Business Community Development Committee expressed concern about the delayed operationalisation of the facility. ’Equipping the facility is our responsibility as Muslims but not government’’, he said.

Bakali urged fellow Muslims in the region to donate towards equipping the facility as they wait for donor support.

