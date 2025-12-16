Namibia confirms H5N1 avian influenza outbreak in wild birds

WINDHOEK | Xinhua | Namibia has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds in the southern Karas Region, authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said H5N1 virus was detected in common terns found near the coastal town of Luderitz.

According to the directorate, tests carried out by the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek on Dec. 10 confirmed the presence of a zoonotic strain of H5N1, which means that the virus has the potential to infect humans.

The DVS said a sick wild bird was first found in a residential area of Luderitz, prompting sample collection by a veterinarian.

About 30 wild birds with signs of infection have been observed on Mercury Island, located near Luderitz, it said, adding that the source of the outbreak is suspected to be migratory birds.

The DVS warned that domestic poultry could become infected through direct contact with infected wild birds or indirectly via contaminated equipment, feed, water, or surfaces.

Authorities are trying to determine the extent of the outbreak and prevent further spread. ■