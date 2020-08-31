Names deleted from NRM register in Mityana

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several names of National Resistance Movement (NRM) party voters in Kakindu Sub County, Mityana district have been deleted from the party register and replaced with new ones.

This has caused tension among village registrars who claim ignorance about how the new names were included in the register.

The NRM party primaries will be conducted on September 4th for Members of Parliament and September 14th for local council leaders.

Fatuma Nakayiza, the NRM party village registrar for Malwa LCI in Kakindu Sub County says that she was shocked when she received the register and found 40 names had been removed using whitewash and replaced with new ones.

Nakayiza immediately stormed Mityana District NRM offices demanding for an explanation of how the names were deleted.

Nakayiza explains that among the names which were included on the register are youths who are known to be Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, DP, National Unity Platform and People Power supporters.

Nakayiza says that she is demanding an audience with the district party electoral officials to rectify the problem before Friday’s party primaries.

Mityana District NRM registrar Faith Twebaze said that there should not be any alterations of any kind on the register.

She says that altering the names cannot be accepted and that register cannot be relied upon in a free and fair election.

The display of the NRM party Register started on Friday countrywide and will end on Tuesday.

********

URN