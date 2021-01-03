Nakaseke residents got a raw deal from supporting NRA war – Amuriat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum For Democratic Change presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has asked residents of Nakaseke district to vote President Yoweri out of power for neglecting the area despite of their contribution to the war that brought him to power.

Nakaseke districts was the epicentre of the National Resistance Army-NRA Liberation War of 1981-1986 that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power. The area has been voting for President Yoweri Museveni over the years and gave him 76.2 percent of the vote in 2016 against Dr Kizza Besigye’s 21.2 percent.

But while campaigning in Nakaseke town council on Saturday, Amuriat said that he was saddened that despite their contribution to the NRA struggle and their support to President Museveni, the area is still stuck in poverty, a poor road network, schools in bad shape and empty health centres. This he said is an insult by Museveni to an area he personally branded his ‘’Mecca.’’

He also accused Museveni of instead paying them back by covering up land grabbers who have left many residents homeless, adding that even after supporting president Yoweri Museveni, the residents got a raw deal. He asked for them to trust FDC with their vote, so that he can compensate veterans, improve service delivery, allow residents to repossess grabbed land and increase the budget allocation to the agricultural sector.

Several residents acknowledged the message saying that Amuriat was spot on. Hassan Mutumba, a resident of Nakaseke town council said that apart from the skulls of fallen fighters which are laying in mass graves, there is nothing to show for their support towards Museveni.

Others criticized Museveni for failure to tarmac the roads, compensate veterans and overstaying in power.

After the rally, policemen attempted to arrest Amuriat for the second time in a day but his guards blocked them and drove to Kiwoko and Semuto town council for another round of campaigns.

