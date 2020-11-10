My first campaign day rejuvenated confidence – Amuriat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi says his journey on Monday and the launch of his campaigns in Soroti city is as testimony that the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, Uganda’s biggest opposition is still strong in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Eneku village in Soroti city on Tuesday morning, Amuriat said much as police fought them throughout the day, people turned up in big numbers, something he notes was a strong message of tolerance and love for the party.

He noted that his candidature had been downplayed by many but the launch of his campaigns has given an insight into what awaits the country.

According to Amuriat, it is time for Ugandans to take up the challenge to liberate the country or continue living under the barrel of the gun.

He called on the Electoral Commission to exercise fairness in the forthcoming elections. Amuriat wants Electoral Commission to source for a credible organization, vetted by all political parties to print ballot papers if fairness is to be seen in the elections.

Amuriat continued with his campaign trail in Serere, Ngora and Kumi districts on Tuesday.

