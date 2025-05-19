‘My blood is finished, I am going to die’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | George Amanyire, a shamba boy at the Katanga family, has narrated a chilling ordeal to court, recalling that Henry Katanga’s widow, Molly Katanga, was crying out loudly as she was being battered by her husband.

In his statement to the investigative team led by D/AIP Akong Bibiana, Amanyire said that on the morning of November 2, 2023, he woke up to carry out his usual duties, including washing his boss’ cars, when he heard sounds of loud crying coming from the master bedroom.

He added that he gathered others in the house and informed them that a violent fight had erupted in the couple’s bedroom. While none of the parties directly called for help, Molly Katanga could be heard wailing loudly.

Amanyire said he was compelled to force his way into the bedroom, and upon doing so, he heard Molly’s desperate cries from the bathroom, saying, “Please help me, my blood is finished, and I’m going to die.”

Amanyire’s statement, contained on an audio disc, supports Molly Katanga’s claim that she was assaulted by her husband that morning.

Last week, court also heard from another witness, Charles Otai, a medical officer at Bugolobi Medical Centre. He testified that Molly Katanga was rushed to the hospital by her daughter, Patricia Kakwanza, in a very critical condition.

According to Otai, Molly was bleeding profusely, with a deep head wound exposing brain matter. Both her wrists were broken, and one of her fingers was nearly severed, only hanging by its last piece of flesh.

Police records show that items recovered at the crime scene included blood-stained clubs (enkooni) bearing the DNA of Molly Katanga. The room itself was reportedly splattered with blood, reaching as far as the ceiling.

