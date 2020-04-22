Wednesday , April 22 2020
Airtel
Home / NEWS / Muslims urged to look out for moon ahead of fasting season

Muslims urged to look out for moon ahead of fasting season

The Independent April 22, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Crescent moon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Yahya Kakungulu, the Director of Sharia Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC has asked muslims countrywide to be on the lookout for the crescent for the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

According to Sheikh Yahya Kakungulu, once the moon is sighted on Wednesday night, fasting will commence on Thursday.

He explains that any muslim of sound mind who sights the moon should alert his office or that of the UMSC Public Relations Officer. Muslims fast in the ninth month of the lunar calendar.

Sheikh Kakungulu has urged young female muslims to dress decently during the month of Ramadhan to earn rewards from God.

*****

URN

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved