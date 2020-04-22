Muslims urged to look out for moon ahead of fasting season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Yahya Kakungulu, the Director of Sharia Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC has asked muslims countrywide to be on the lookout for the crescent for the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

According to Sheikh Yahya Kakungulu, once the moon is sighted on Wednesday night, fasting will commence on Thursday.

He explains that any muslim of sound mind who sights the moon should alert his office or that of the UMSC Public Relations Officer. Muslims fast in the ninth month of the lunar calendar.

Sheikh Kakungulu has urged young female muslims to dress decently during the month of Ramadhan to earn rewards from God.

URN