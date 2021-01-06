Muslims to hold special prayers for peaceful elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Muslims are set to hold special prayers for peaceful elections nationwide this Friday. A circular issued by the UMSC Secretary-General, Hajji Ramathan Mugalu shows that the Office of the Mufti has dedicated this Friday for Muslims to beseech Allah‘s divine intervention for peaceful elections.

“…members of the Muslim Community will offer special prayers to beseech the Almighty Allah to grant the nation divine protection against all forms of violence, wisdom, courage and peace prior and after the elections,” reads the circular addressed to all Regional and district Kadhis, County sheikhs and Imams nationwide. Adding that,” Muslim leaders at all levels are hereby informed to organize accordingly.”

The acting UMSC spokesperson, Zziwa Ashraf says the prayers are timely given the recent cases of electoral violence, intolerance, abusive language, intimidation and death of several citizens in the campaign.

“Muslims especially youths are urged to desist from violence or provocative action that may result in violent reactions while expressing political opinions during the current political season,” he said.

Similar prayers were held by Christians under the Joint Christian Council.

*****

URN