Music moved visually impaired Okot from the streets to church

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The adage “disability is not inability,” best describes the life of 38-year-old Pastor Richard Okot, a familiar name in the gospel music industry in Acholi and Lango regions.

Okot’s musical journey started when he was aged 12, inspired by the experience of a street kid who had been abandoned by his family. He was born blind in a family of seven children in Pangira parish, Lokung sub-county, the then Kitgum and present-day Lamwo district.

Being the only child with a disability in their family, his parents saw him as a liability and eventually gave up on him. At the time, Okot had not even been to any school when he was abandoned in Bweyale town, Kiryandongo district. The only weapon he had was his music talent, and the ability to play musical instruments.

From the streets of Bweyale, he found a friend with a thumb piano which he played for both solace and a living. At his rented home in Kitgum municipality, Okot recounts that on several occasions, he felt worthless and contemplated ending his own life.

For three years from 1995 until 1997, Okot’s life rolled upside down, he became a street drunkard, trading his talent for alcohol which was usually bought by people he entertained in bars.

His life changed in 1997 when he took a firm decision to turn to God. The streets had become hostile and there was no one to help. That same year, Okot moved to Kampala and later got a chance to be mentored in salvation by Bishop Julius Peter Oyet of Life Line Ministries, Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral and Apostle Peter Okello.

In 2001, Okot ventured into gospel music and released his first song, off his six albums using a thumb piano titled “Jami ma Ilobo” chronicled his hard life on the streets. He boasts of performing the song on the same stage when celebrated musician Dr Jose Chameleon was also performing at Sharing Hall Nsambya the same year.

Okot didn’t however only stop at music, he also went on to study theology at Portable Bible School in Entebbe where he learnt English and attained a Diploma in Theology thanks to sponsorship by the East African Resources Ministry. In 2002 when he relocated to Lira district to embark on ministry work through his church Jesus Testimony Ministry, Pastor Okot says he revived his music career and begun recording songs in studio.

Among his first recorded studio Afro-reggae fusion songs are, Jesus reign, my God you love me, he is the Lord, Disability is not inability, come back to the Lord, Jesus is a winner man, Arise and Shine.

Pastor Okot does not write down his lyrics and all his songs are performed off the head as he plays the piano or guitar in the studio. But despite recording more than 200 gospel songs, Okot says he hasn’t benefitted much from his talent since he doesn’t have a good promoter to take him to heights.

Pastor Okot currently has two children, both girls and expecting the third child with his 24-year-old wife whom he met in Lamwo district in 2015 after relocating from Lira district for pastoral work. The couple currently live in Pandwong division in Kitgum municipality.

Pastor Okot however says they are faced with numerous challenges since his source of livelihood, music and pastoral work aren’t sustainable. He pastors his flocks within Kitgum municipality in a rented church room.

His wife Anna Amo says that their marriage hasn’t however been blessed by her parents who have since abandoned her. Amo says due to Okot’s disability, he is unable to fully provide for the family since the music and pastoral work he relies on is sometimes not welcomed by everyone. She appealed to well-wishers to support Okot’s music career and pastoral work.

What people say about Pastor Okot

Kilama Tony, a resident of Kitgum municipality says he hadn’t believed the gospel songs he used to hear were sung by the visually impaired pastor until onetime he saw him perform it during a ceremony. Kilama says Okot’s songs are an inspiration to many persons to work hard.

Anna Laker, a vendor and one of the Christians who pray at Okot’s church notes that there is no difference between Okot and other pastors who preach the gospel of Christ. She says that on several occasions, his preaching and prayers have helped her achieve in business.

Pastor Alfred Komagum of Christian Community Church in Kitgum municipality says Okot has proved beyond doubt that despite disability, one is not short of showcasing God’s talents.

Pastor Komagum says Okot is an inspiration to many people and a testimony that God truly works miracles through the less privileged.

