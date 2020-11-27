Museveni wonders why anybody would oppose him

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kagura Tibuhaburwa Museveni has wondered why anybody in Uganda would think of opposing him and his government.

Speaking to NRM youths from the Bugisu sub-region in Mbale, Museveni only conceded corruption as the only ground that anybody can challenge him, but even on this, he said, he was working towards fixing it.

“If it is corruption, yes, we are also totally against corruption, it can be worked on but now what are they opposing? There is no opposition in Uganda that I cannot defeat because they have no logic. When in Luweero fighting, we could approach the UPC (Uganda People’s Congress) and ask them what they were fighting for. I would engage them with our ideology and they would change immediately to support our cause,” he said.

Museveni used the address to urge the youths to be disciplined ideologically, spiritually, morally, educationally and technically if they are to be useful to themselves and the country.

“When we talk about the youth these days, they talk about biology or age. That is very dangerous. We need youth that are disciplined and ideological,” Museveni said.

Museveni who said he was a very active youth and brought up many youths in his house said if the youths don’t uphold those qualities, they will be a failed generation who will not go far and maybe a problem to their families and the country. He informed them that at the time of independence, most of the leaders were all young and were not prepared to run the affairs of the country based on taking care of the needs and interest of the people.

“The leaders of those days were emphasizing on identity along tribal and religious lines and looking down on women,” he said, adding that “this trend caused them to fail, plunging the country into chaos. Such mistakes must not be repeated. I don’t want that to happen again especially to the NRM youths. You should not fall into that group,” Museveni said.

The 2021 elections are the first elections where Museveni who is seeking to extend his tenure to 40 years having already served 35 years as president is facing off with mainly youthful competitors. Other than, Muntu, Tumukunde, and Patrick Amuirta Oboi, the rest of his competitors are below the age of 50 years. For example, Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu who appears to be his main challenger is only 38 years while the youngest challenger Katumba John is only 24 years.

URN