Museveni, Tshisekedi commit to boost security, trade and social welfare

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have committed to boost security, trade and social welfare through stronger ties.

Tshisekedi is on a three-day visit to Uganda.

In a joint press conference at Statehouse Entebbe on Saturday, the two leaders pledged to work together on joint projects that will facilitate trade, social welfare and security in the region. This will include the construction of roads from Uganda to the cities of Goma, Buni and Beni.

Museveni said that the construction of the roads will boost the social welfare of citizens from both countries.

He said that through the strong relations between DRC and Uganda, goods can now be produced in Uganda and transported to DRC instead of the continued importation from China, Japan and India.

Tshisekedi said that Museveni’s vision for Economic and Regional integration for Africa is a great one and he is ready to join and drive the agenda further.

The DRC, the second-largest country in Africa is not only rich in minerals but blessed with natural resources. This has however made it prone to conflicts as several multilateral organizations, militias and administrations assert their power to benefit from the resources.

Trade between Uganda and the DRC stood at 500 m USD last year, and this is expected to increase with the signing of the agreement between Uganda and DRC.

By nature of the longstanding relationship between the DRC and Uganda, several Ugandans have already been engaging in trade, crossing in and out of DRC.

*****

URN