Museveni to travel in NRM bus to Kyambogo for nomination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will travel by bus to Kyambogo, the venue for the nomination of presidential candidates.

The two-day nomination exercise is expected to start on Monday, November 2, 2020, and Museveni, the candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party will be nominated first. The others are Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Gregg Mugisha Muntu, Henry Tumukunde, Joseph Kabuleta, John Katumba, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Fred Mwesigye and Nancy Kalembe.

NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba told journalists in Kampala today that she will be presenting the party candidate at exactly 10am in a yellow bus, the official symbol for the party.

Lumumba also cautioned supporters against joining the trail, in line with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission and health ministry on standard operating procedures aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus disease. However, she said party supporters may wear their yellow colors to show solidarity with their candidate.

According to guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, Museveni being a sitting president is allowed to move with a convoy to the nomination venue. The rest of the candidates will be restricted to not more than 10 people.

In 2001, Museveni arrived at the nomination venue on a motorcycle beating a traffic gridlock that was ahead of him moments before the closure of nominations at Kololo independence grounds.

Meanwhile, the NRM secretariat has launched a call centre through which members of the public can channel their concerns through the secretary-general to the government.

According to the head of the call centre William Echenyu, this will be the main data centre for the party. He says that this will help them cut expenses that they were incurring to look for information from the people.

