MUSEVENI: Shameful for MPs to pocket COVID-19 sh20m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament (MPs) who have taken the sh20 million given to them as part of the COVID-19 supplementary expenditures might be in trouble.

In his update address on the Coronavirus pandemic today, President Yoweri Museveni condemned MPs for seeking to divert Ugandans from the current war.

“I’m very thankful with Ugandans they have responded but the 20 million Shillings by the MPs that caused confusion. It’s bad planning but secondly there were also legal and constitutional issues involved. It would be morally reprehensible to give themselves money for personal use when the country is in such a crisis and totally unacceptable to the NRM,” Museveni said.

He added that he met the speaker Rebecca Kadaga and told her that she entered the trap and the best way to extract themselves from it is by not spending the money.

“I agreed with the speaker that they donate the money to the district taskforce where they come from, it will limit the damage. I heard that some of the MPs went and bought things, that’s not good enough. We have a purchaser I have been in state house for 34 years and I have never even bought a toilet paper. Many Ugandans are angry with this and this will be sorted out,” Museveni said.

He added that the only persons who are allowed to purchase for government are the Permanent secretary’s, the Chief Accounting Officer, Town Clerks, Sub county chiefs and a few others.

“The one who bought on their own, the question is who authorized you to buy for the country? The Auditor General will come in and audit and say you bought badly so that we sort this. They can pay it back if they spent it wrongly,” Museveni said.

For those who spent money on themselves the president said, this is not only unacceptable but also criminal.

Museveni again warned politicians against interfering in the distribution of food. He said that all those caught doing so, will be dealt with harshly for helping in the spread of the coronavirus.

“That’s why the other fellow called Zaake had been arrested but how do you arrest Zaake and leave these one of the NRM including ministers,” Museveni said referring to the MP Francis Zaake, who was arrested for distributing food.

When he appeared in court in Mityana, Zaake couldn’t open his eyes. He failed to take plea and the magistrate ordered him to be taken to hospital to seek medical attention.

