Museveni rejects move by NRM youth leaders to campaign independently

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has rejected a proposal by the NRM youths to form independent campaign structures ahead of the 2021 elections.

While meeting over 300 NRM youth leaders from West Nile in Muni University campus on Sunday, Museveni said the youth leaders should work with other groups like elders instead of campaigning independently for the party.

The President’s directive comes after the youth leaders in a memo read to the President at the same function demanded that they be given independent mandate to canvass for votes this time instead of working under other people who are not youths and come from elsewhere and not West Nile. The youths cited corruption in the NRM leadership especially during elections, which they say often constraints them from delivering effective campaigns for the NRM party.

Godfrey Abima, chairperson NRM Youth League West Nile while delivering the memo during the meeting said the youth demand for independent mobilization in the region. According to Abima, the youths are determined to put NRM in the lead with at least a 99 percent win.

However, Hajat Nahad Madina, the Director for Finance and Administration at the NRM Secretariat said its important to boost efforts of the youth to undertake grassroot campaigns as long as they remain committed and loyal to the party, but warned the youth against deviating from the President’s directive.

But in his address to the youths of West Nile, President Museveni rejected the idea of creating an independent youth mobilization team saying it will disorganize the already established campaign and mobilization structures.

However, some of the youths who spoke to Uganda Radio Network – URN expressed fears that if not given an independent campaign structure and resources for the upcoming elections, some of the youth could be prompted to join the opposition candidates where their efforts are felt. According to them, they have been sidelined for a long time as youth that is why they are demanding for independence in the upcoming election campaigns for the NRM party.

URN