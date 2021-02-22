Monday , February 22 2021
Museveni receives special message from China’s Xi Jinping

The Independent February 22, 2021

 

President Museveni talks to the Chinese envoy Yang Jiechi. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the CPC, has delivered to President Yoweri Museveni a message from China’s President Xi Jinping.

A discussion at State House Entebbe concluded with bother leaders agreeing to strengthen political, trade and economic ties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

