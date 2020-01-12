Museveni recalls Dr Besigye saving him after fainting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a rare disclosure, President Museveni said Dr. Kizza Besigye rescued him during the guerilla war in the 1980s after he fainted.

Museven made the revelation during his ‘Africa Kwetu’ walk he is leading to honour the sacrifices of those who fought during the war.

“…I do not clearly, remember. However, on Bulaga hill, I fainted but Dr. [Kizza] Besigye gave me re-hydration salts and I resumed the march.” Museveni added, “Earlier on, in Karagwe, Tanzania, I had learnt the strain on the body when climbing hills. It is wise to have rests after short bounds; also use a support stick (empiimbo). On the Bulaga hill, I had not observed those rules.”

The revelation surprised many who have observed the two former comrades go at each other in the last 30 years in various episodes of political contestations.