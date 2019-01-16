Museveni rebukes university staff over salary demands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has rebuked workers in public universities, for having little faith and making persistent demands for payment of their salary arrears. He said the workers must “repent” because they have little “faith” in the government’s ability to remunerate them.

The remarks come just days after both teaching and non-teaching staff from public universities across the country announced a sit down strike due to government’s failure to clear their salary enhancement arrears amounting to sh29.5 billion in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

The arrears were part of the 2015 promise by the government to increase the monthly salaries of each professor to sh15 million by 2019/2020. This was, however, to be achieved in a phased manner. As of today, one financial year to the agreed deadline, a professor in a public university earns between sh 8-9 million.

President Yoweri Museveni has also on several occasions reiterated the government’s commitment to improving remuneration of professors and other categories of staff to match employees in other government agencies and parastatals. But he says, the process requires patience, to allow the government to find the money.

Quoting biblical teachings from Mark 4 verse 35, President Museveni asked all university staffs not to emulate Jesus’ disciples who were scared of a storm even while they were with the Messiah who could simply bring the wave down by word of mouth.

“These things will be done but not by miracles. Our plan as government has always been to ensure all university staffs are remunerated but this could not be done at once. But you are all impatient. You need to repent for your little faith,” Museveni said.

Museveni was speaking during the 69th graduation ceremony of Makerere University which started this morning at the main campus in Kampala. A total of 13,350 students are expected to graduate over the four day ceremony.

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni requested all members of staff not to strike saying there is no need for industrial action. “I am pleased with the progress made so far with salary enhancements. So, there’s no reason to seek industrial action when you are aware of what the government is doing to address your issues. Let us not appear ungrateful.”

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe asked all members of staff that are not interested in teaching to remain home when the university opens, on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

“The university is scheduled to open on 19th and we shall be ready to start on this date. But those who do not want to teach should not come. Stay at home.”

