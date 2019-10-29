Museveni orders military out of Makerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the withdrawal of the military police from Makerere University, as the students braced themselves for a second week of rioting over fees.

“President Yoweri Museveni has urged stakeholders in Makerere to talk and resolve all issues around fees. He’s spoken to council chair and the guild president today, urging them to meet. He’s ordered the withdrawal of the military police from the university,” said Senior Press Secretary to the President, Don Wanyama, in a tweet. Wanyama added that Museveni had decided that Uganda Police will maintain order from today.

The decision comes hours after First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni had accused students of being used by political actors to cause chaos.

Protests have paralyzed business at Makerere University, where students are protesting a policy that sanctioned a 15% increment on tuition and functional fees, over the next five years.

But what had started as a peaceful female students’ protests, turned ugly after UPDF and police personnel were seen breaking into halls of residence, where a number of students were picked up and clobbered.

Although initial media reports put the figure of arrested students in a five days’ protest at 60, Enanga said they detained only 39 students. Of these, Enanga said seven were non-students, adding that police is equally investigating their motive in the strike.