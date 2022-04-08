Museveni meets Kagame as DRC joins EAC

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Republic of Congo has today signed the Treaty of Accession to the East African Community (EAC) cementing their Admission as the 7th member of the EAC. The ceremony was witnessed by Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

“Our admission to EAC not only help our country economically but also strengthen our peace and security within DRC and the region,” said President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC.

Chair of the EAC Summit Uhuru Kenyatta hailed the signing. “Inclusion of DRC into the community will put EAC in a better position to combine resources to develop the much -needed infrastructure especially the main transit corridors running from East to West.”

