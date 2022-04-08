Friday , April 8 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / AFRICA / Museveni meets Kagame as DRC joins EAC

Museveni meets Kagame as DRC joins EAC

The Independent April 8, 2022 AFRICA, Business, JOBS, The News Today Leave a comment

President Museveni and President Kagame had a chat before they witnessed the signing of the Treaty of Accession by the Democratic Republic of Congo to EAC at State House, Nairobi. PHOTOs PPU & @Jumuiya

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Republic of Congo has today  signed the Treaty of Accession to the East African Community (EAC) cementing their Admission as the 7th member of the EAC. The ceremony was witnessed by Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

“Our admission to EAC not only help our country economically but also strengthen our peace and security within DRC and the region,” said President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC.

Chair of the EAC Summit Uhuru Kenyatta hailed the signing. “Inclusion of DRC into the community will put EAC in a better position to combine resources to develop the much -needed infrastructure especially the main transit corridors running from East to West.”

The new EAC map

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved