Museveni gives out Shs17b to youth, women

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has given shs17billion to women and youth groups carrying out projects under the Youth Livelihood and Uganda Women Entreprenuership programmes. The youth from 26 districts received dummy cheques worth Shs.8 billion for 915 targeted projects, while women groups from 43 districts received Shs.9 billion targeting 1,459 projects.

Handing out dummy cheques on Jan.19, the president said what is keeping Ugandans in abject poverty is laziness and oversleeping and urged LC5 Chairpersons to register data of residents in every parish to establish the number of those who are engaged in income generating activities and those that are sleeping.

The President added that while the government is performing its duty of providing public services, peace and infrastructure, the people should also play their role of fighting poverty at household levels.

“You cannot go on having sleeping people complaining. The government is doing its ‘olubimbi’ (playing its part) to provide peace, roads and electricity, among others. What we do is to give guidance and support, like the funds we are giving out but fighting poverty should start at household level” he said.