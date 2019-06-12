Museveni faults leaders over biting poverty in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has challenged the leadership of Karamoja over the biting poverty in the region.

While commissioning Moroto Bus Terminal this afternoon, Museveni tasked the leaders to wake up the population to adopt to new technologies like modern agriculture to get out of poverty.

He observed that while government is working on infrastructural development, the local population should be engaging in different activities to improve on their livelihood.

The president noted that the biting poverty contributes to low local revenue collection that affects development.

He urged both the local community and their leaders in the region to focus on income generating activities and wealth creation.

He reiterated government’s commitment to establish big water dams to address drought and water scarcity in the region.

Karamoja commands the highest poverty levels in the country with about 60% of the people in the region living below the poverty line.

Besides the biting poverty levels, many households in the region are hunger stricken, leaving the population to survive on handouts.

However, Karamoja has vast mineral deposits including marble, limestone and gold, among others. Recently, government also revealed the existence of oil along Moroto- Kadam belt.

URN