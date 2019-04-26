Museveni eyes improved trade with Zimbabwe

.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed visiting President Yoweri Museveni as a constant advocate for Africa’s economic emancipation, industrialisation and value addition through the exploitation of the continents resource.

Uganda’s President Museveni is in Zimbabwe where he will be the Chief Guest at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and will officially open it on Friday 26th, 2019 in Bulawayo, the second largest city in the Southwest of Zimbabwe.

The trade fair has exhibitions from Belarus, Botswana, Ethiopia, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America.

Mnangagwa last night hosted a dinner in hour of President Museveni in Harare at which it was agreed that a joint permanent commission be scheduled to explore specific areas of cooperation.

Museveni hailed the long term cooperation between Zimbabwe before it was liberated, and after, and said both countries must now focus on economic cooperation.

“The market is a stimulant for production. The more we produce, the more prosperous we become. Yes some of our products are similar, but we have other products which are not similar,” The Herald in Zimbabwe quoted him as saying. He added that ” A joint commission must sit and identify the products we can share.”

Mnangagwa hailed Museveni’s visit as one which will set the stage for better cooperation for the two countries, and Africa.

“I am aware, Your Excellency, that you have been a constant advocate for Africa’s economic emancipation, industrialisation and value addition through the exploitation of the continents resource,” Mnangagwa said.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1980, Zimbabwe and Uganda have enjoyed cordial relations at the political level. Your visit affords us an opportunity to share our socio-economic and political experiences, to improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.

“However, we must remain cognisant of the need to protect and defend our hard-won independence and economically empower our people, especially the youth and women.”