Museveni emphasizes education and wealth creation as he enters Busoga

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, has launched his Busoga sub-region campaign with a major rally in Bugiri District, placing strong emphasis on expanding access to education and accelerating wealth creation across the region.

Addressing thousands of supporters, President Museveni urged the people of Bugiri to renew their trust in the NRM in the forthcoming general elections, saying the party’s consistent stance against sectarian politics and its firm record in peace, stability, and national development set it apart.

“We are a national party with a proven record. From the beginning, we rejected the sectarian politics that divided Uganda in the 1960s. We believe everyone is valuable and that is why Uganda is stable today,” he said.

Museveni outlined the government’s development achievements in Busoga, noting that road infrastructure in the region has expanded substantially.

He cited major reconstructions such as Jinja–Kampala, Jinja–Tororo, Iganga–Kaliro, and Busita–Namayingo roads, and added that more key roads are lined up for construction, including Jinja–Kamuli–Mbulamuti, Iganga–Kiyunga–Kamuli, and major routes inside Bugiri like Bugiri–Namayingo.

On access to clean water, the President explained that Bugiri’s location within the Lake Victoria basin makes boreholes impractical. He revealed plans to supply water directly from Lake Victoria, similar to existing initiatives in Kampala and Lira. “Our plan is to pump water directly from Lake Victoria to the higher areas so that the people of Bugiri get a reliable water supply,” he said.

Shifting to education, President Museveni expressed concern over the uneven distribution of primary and secondary schools in Bugiri. The district has 149 government primary schools, yet 44 of its 102 parishes still lack any government primary school. “This must stop. Let us ensure every parish has a government primary school,” he directed, tasking NRM district leaders and education officials to address the gaps.

At secondary level, only 9 of Bugiri’s 20 sub-counties have government secondary schools. The President announced the construction of three new seed schools under the UgIFT and USEEP programs, reiterating the NRM’s target: a primary school in every parish and a secondary school in every sub-county.

Wealth creation, he emphasized, remains the heart of the NRM’s agenda. “Some people confuse development with wealth. Kampala has development, yet some people in the ghettos are still poor. Wealth comes from four sectors: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT,” he said.

Museveni reaffirmed the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 manifesto and highlighted success stories across the country—even in remote regions like Karamoja. To boost household incomes, he committed continued funding through PDM, Emyooga, and new targeted funds for youth groups, ghetto communities, boda boda riders, unemployed graduates, and religious and cultural institutions.

The President addressed misconceptions about job creation, noting that government jobs alone cannot employ the population. “Government jobs are 480,000, yet we have 50 million Ugandans. Real jobs come from factories, commercial agriculture, services, and ICT. Factories alone now employ 1.3 million Ugandans—three times more than the government,” he emphasized.

Museveni also revisited the challenge of implementing free education. “We introduced free education in 1996, but some head teachers and PTAs refused to implement it. That’s why I started the Presidential Skilling Hubs,” he said, noting that thousands of young people have already been transformed through vocational training.

During the event, the President handed over NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, district chairpersons, councillors, and other party candidates, formally endorsing them ahead of the elections.

NRM First National Vice Chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo thanked the people of Bugiri for their unwavering support. “Once we are united, we can settle all issues. On voting day, go out and support our Chairman,” he said.

Calvin Echodu, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, praised the large turnout and congratulated the President on completing his tour of Bukedi before heading to Busoga. Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, urged focus on industrialization, tourism, and safe water access in Busoga.

Solomon Silwany, the NRM Chairperson for Bugiri District, thanked President Museveni for his steady leadership and the development gains that have uplifted communities in the region.

SOURCE: NRM media