Museveni COVID-19, population address set for Saturday

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has held discussions with the Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Alain Sibenaler ahead of Saturday’s World Population Day celebrations

Museveni met Sibenaler, ministers and the officials of the Population Secretariat, at State House Entebbe this afternoon and discussed COVID-19 and populations issues.

His full address on the day’s theme “Leveraging Uganda’s Population Dynamics for a resilient future amidst Covid-19”, will air on TV on Saturday..

“The concerns in regard to the quality and quantity of our populations, having been exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic, only strengthen the need for governments to facilitate the process of creating a more productive, skilled, middle class as opposed to a consuming one,” said Museveni after the meeting.