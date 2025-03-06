Museveni commissions 1st phase of Kampala Flyover Project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commissioned the Kampala Flyover Project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving road networks in the city.

The project is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize urban transport and boost economic growth.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, Museveni said Ugandans must observe discipline and stop littering because it blocks drainage channels and causes flooding. “Now that we have cameras, KCCA should work with the police to use these cameras to catch those throwing polythene bags and rubbish on the roadsides. Repent, because this rubbish has killed people before. Littering starts in homes, You get polythene bags, dump used plastic bottles and all that brings problems. You should separate waste at home and ensure plastics are recycled,” Museveni said.

Museveni praised the partnership between Uganda and Japan, acknowledging the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding the project.

President Museveni expressed satisfaction with Japan’s continued support through infrastructure projects, citing the construction of the Source of the Nile Bridge and plans to build the Karuma Bridge.“I am happy to see that the Japanese are reciprocating through infrastructure development. They have built the Nile Bridge and are now planning the Karuma Bridge. I thank them for not being selfish,” he said.

Museveni urged Japan to move beyond aid and invest in Africa’s manufacturing sector, particularly in value addition.“I always tell our Japanese friends, in addition to aid, come and manufacture in Uganda and Africa. The African market is growing. Our population is now 1.5 billion, surpassing India and China, and in the next 30 years, it will be 2.5 billion. Being in Africa is the way of the future,” Museveni

said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja hailed the completion of the Kampala Flyover, describing it as the beginning of a solution to the persistent traffic congestion in Kampala. She emphasized that the flyover would not only improve road safety but also boost business in the capital.“This flyover marks a turning point. It will help end the traffic jams that have long been a hindrance to productivity. People will no longer waste valuable time stuck in traffic; they will be able to focus on their businesses and make money,” Nabbanja said.

The Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, Takuya Sasayama highlighted the long-standing collaboration between Japan and Uganda, emphasizing infrastructure, vocational training, and agricultural projects that have strengthened bilateral ties.“We have been in collaboration with Uganda for many years, focusing on various sectors such as infrastructure, roads, water, vocational training, agriculture, and many others,” said Ambassador Sasayama. “This year is significant for us as we will sign papers and start working on the Karuma Bridge,” Sasayama said.

The Ambassador also discussed the upcoming developments in Kampala and across Uganda, stressing that major infrastructure projects are set to expand. “Kampala will not only see the completion of this flyover, but we will also open the control center in August. Additionally, road construction will be underway in other regions of Uganda,” he said.

The Ambassador also highlighted the significant impact of the current flyover project, noting its contribution to employment and skills development. “This flyover project has created over 700,000 jobs over the past six years. We have also trained nearly 110 engineers, and we aim to help them continue gaining experience, not just on this flyover but across Africa. As the road conditions improve, we must be mindful of our speed and safety while using the flyover.”

The project, which has now been completed for $81 million, is composed of the Clock Tower Flyover, a 584-meter structure with a 366-meter bridge. This flyover is expected to significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks at the Clock Tower intersection, one of the most congested areas in Kampala.

To enhance pedestrian safety in the busy City, the project also includes two major pedestrian bridges, the Shoprite Pedestrian Bridge, a 92-meter three-pointed star-shaped structure, and the Clock Tower Pedestrian Bridge, which spans 238.7 meters in a circular design. These pedestrian bridges provide safe crossing points at key intersections, ensuring that foot traffic flows smoothly without interrupting the flow of vehicles.

For the residents along the Kibuli route, the completion of the Kibuli Pedestrian Bridge will provide a 40-meter safe crossing, helping to protect pedestrians. In addition to these bridges, the project includes the Nsambya Underpass, a 375.8-meter tunnel that includes a 130-meter open-cut box culvert.

The underpass, which expands into a four-lane road, is designed to alleviate congestion at one of Kampala’s major traffic chokepoints, ensuring smoother passage for commuters.

The road network around the city center has also been improved, with 3,190 meters of roads widened and upgraded.

