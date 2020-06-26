Museveni commends Denmark for supporting Uganda’s agriculture

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commended the government and the people of Denmark for the support to Uganda over the years. He singled out the 40 milk coolers and the USD 28 million Shillings fund to build the run-way among others.

Denmark is supporting local farmers with cheap loans through their ABI Trust Bank at a 10 percent interest rate according to Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja. Danish Ambassador to Uganda, Nicolaij Petersen said that they have so far invested USD 15 million in the agricultural sector to be borrowed by farmers through the ABI Trust Bank at a low-interest rate.

The president welcomed the arrangement and said that the channel of the money should be very cheap and beneficial to the farmers. He advised them to look at the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) as a potential partner because they also give low-interest loans.

Museveni was speaking during a meeting with the Danish Ambassador and his deputy Henric Jespersen at State House in Entebbe last evening. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, his counterpart of Foreign Affairs Sam Kuteesa and Uganda’s ambassador to Denmark, Nimisha Madhivani.

Meanwhile, Nicolaij commended President Museveni and the government’s efforts in the fight against coronavirus disease. “We have been very impressed by Uganda’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and that is why we are supporting the fight,” the Ambassador said.

He added that his government made a donation of USD one million to the Ministry of Health for testing kits and protective gears in the fight against COVID-19.

On the forthcoming general elections, Museveni said that they will follow guidance by the Electoral Commission and the scientists. According to the revised Electoral Commission roadmap, there will not be an open-air campaign. In their place, candidates will use the media to campaign.

This, the Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama said is aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus disease. “If the government radios are supported, they can ration time to candidates to speak to the people” he said.

*****

URN