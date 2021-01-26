Museveni cautions against post-election violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has warned Ugandans against engaging in violence, as discontent continues over the country’s electoral process.

There has been agitation in Uganda and elsewhere about the outcome of the election which gave Museveni, a candidate for the National Resistance Movement-NRM, a win over his main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform. Museveni polled 5,851,037 votes (58.64 percent) while Kyagulanyi had 3,475,298 votes (34.83 percent) of the total votes cast.

Museveni praised Ugandans for a peaceful election but added that ‘some groups,’ which he did not name, were trying to bring violence both during campaigns and in the aftermath of the polls. He appealed to Ugandans not to entertain any ideas about violence and intimidation but hastened to add that his government was ready to overcome any post-election violence.

He was speaking during the celebration of the NRM liberation day at State House Entebbe. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day is celebrated on January 26 each year to commemorate the date in 1986 when the NRM overthrew Tito Okello after a five-year protracted struggle.

Meanwhile, Museveni said that the government will audit the Biometric Voter Verification machines to find out how many people voted once all local government elections are concluded across the country and address concerns of voter fraud.

“I hope next time everybody will be convinced and we all vote by biometric because the biometric…God gave us a solution, he gave us a unique stamp…everybody is unique. So why don’t we use that God-given stamp? But people don’t want the truth, I think they were even disabling the machines…ah they are not working…so that they go to their manual for cheating,” Museveni said.

Kampala Archdiocese Vicar General, Rt. Rev. Msgr Charles Kasibante asked the government as a sign of genuine reconciliation, to allow presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi to have his freedom of movement and expression. Museveni in response said that the NRM party was willing to reconcile with its opponents adding that several children of past leaders now serve in the NRM party.

Museveni says that Uganda is currently in a very good position with growth in the industrial sector and hoping that the tourism sector blossoms again in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. He hinted that in his coming term in office, one of the issues will be to strengthen the East African Cooperation.

Museveni said that if the country solves the issue of markets of the products, it will be a move in good direction since industries are growing, roads are available and electricity is in surplus.

URN