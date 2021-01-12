Museveni calls for vigilance of NRM polling agents ahead of election day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has joined other presidential candidates in calling upon their supporters and polling agents to remain vigilant until the Electoral Commission announces the final poll results.

In a message to voters released by the Presidential press unit, Museveni called upon NRM supporters not to be intimidated and turn out in large numbers and vote. “I wish all of you successful voting. Be at your polling stations by 6.30 am and after voting, please wait for the official announcements of the independent Electoral Commission. Our polling agents should be extra vigilant at the polling stations. They should be there by 6.00 am to witness the delivery of the election materials at the polling stations,” Museveni said.

Recently, both the Electoral Commission and the police said they will not allow anybody to stay at their polling station after voting. On Tuesday morning, three presidential candidates; Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu, Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Gregg Mugisha Muntu all said that voters have a right to stay at the polling station after voting.

Meanwhile, Museveni thanked all his supporters for the great support and friendship they have shown him in all the places he has been to during the campaign period. He said this friendship shows that they appreciate what NRM has done for them.

“Indeed, I wish to congratulate all the NRM members for successfully coming towards the closure of the campaigns without clashes or squabbles that would hurt others, apart from the few cases of NRM members who were assaulted in different parts of the country by the enemies of peace and development,” Museveni said.

He added that the NRM has introduced competitive politics in order for all Ugandans to be able to choose the leaders of their choice every after five years. “I therefore call upon all of you to go out and vote for NRM on Thursday…starting at 7.00 am.”

However, Museveni said they are receiving information that their supporters are being molested and threatened by unlawful activities on voting day which is intended to keep them away from voting. “I therefore call upon all our presidential vote protectors to be vigilant on voting day and to report all the cases of wrong doing,” Museveni said.

URN