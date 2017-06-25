Museveni calls for better use of natural resources, in Eid message

President Museveni has in his Eid-El-Fitir day message, urged the Muslim community to boldly and with knowledge face the challenges of poverty, which lead to poor living conditions of our people.

FULL MESSAGE

On behalf of the government of the Republic of Uganda and on my own behalf, I congratulate the Muslim community upon the successful completion of the sacred month of Ramadhan and wish you happy Eid-El-Fitir celebrations.

Freedom of worship is among the fundamental human freedoms, which this government has guaranteed and ought not to be misused in any way.

God has given us a beautiful country with enormous natural resources. The challenge now is for us to have the wisdom to effectively use these resources to ensure a decent and harmonious living among our people. Our task therefore, is to boldly and with knowledge, face the challenges of poverty which lead to poor conditions of living among our people.

I wish you a happy, peaceful and joyous Eid-El-Fitir,”