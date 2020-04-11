Museveni acknowledges unusual Easter, implores Ugandans to stay at home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has implored Ugandans to remain safe by continuing to observe the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health during this coronavirus pandemic.

In this year’s Easter message to Ugandans, the President thanked them for responding well and listening to the guidelines, which he issued.

“This year’s observance of Easter comes at a time when the world faces the COVID-19 challenge. I am aware that people are not going to celebrate Easter in the usual way. This has been occasioned by this pandemic. I wish to thank all Ugandans for responding well and listening to the guidelines which we enumerated,” he said in a letter to Ugandans on Saturday.

“The story of Jesus’ miraculous triumph over death provides a remarkable example of sacrifice, hope and joy. The First Lady, Maama Janet, joins me in wishing you a joyous Easter. Easter is a time to rejoice and unite with all Christians around the world in proclaiming that Christ is risen,” the President said in his message.

Museveni called upon Ugandans to stay home and stay safe. “I implore you to remain safe by continuing to observe the health guidelines. It is not about convenience; it is about survival. I wish you a happy Easter,” he said.

