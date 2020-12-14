Muntu endorses John Baptist Nambeshe

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. Gregg Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate has endorsed John Baptist Nambeshe, the Manjiya County National Unity Platform-NUP parliamentary candidate in Bududa district.

Addressing voters at Bunamubi trading center in Bududa on Monday, Muntu hailed Nambeshe who defected from the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM for the truth he has always exhibited and his opposition to the removal of the presidential age limit amidst all intimidation, saying he is the true leader to work with should people vote him into power.

Muntu, whose party has only fielded one candidate for a councillor’s seat, said they have a lot of respect for Nambeshe much as he belongs to another party.

He said the kind of leadership that Nambeshe fronted is what ANT is looking for.

Muntu also pledged to improve roads in Bududa, saying they haven’t been appreciated despite their support to the ruling NRM. He also pledged better and fully equipped health centers once elected.

He criticized the ruling government for not relocating Bududa landslide victims but only did what he called sampling, saying when voted into power he would make sure all lands victim are relocated.

Patrick Wenwa, one of the voters hailed Muntu’s speech saying he would like all presidential candidates to use a similar language other than using hate speech.

Muntu now heads to Namisindwa and later Manafwa districts on his campaign trail.

