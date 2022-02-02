Multiplex construction company limited summoned over slow USMID road works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The management of Multiplex Construction Company Limited is expected to appear before the Lands, Housing & Urban Development Ministry to explain the reasons behind the slow road works in Kabale municipality.

In 2021, Multiplex Construction Company Limited won a contract worth Shillings 21.7billion to tarmac the 0.76 kilometers (KM) Bwankosa road that connects Nyerere Avenue and Kabale shopping center commonly known as Ki-college, 0.34km Bushekwire road that connects Kabale shopping center to Kabale main road in Central division and 2.49km road that connects the Kabale Diocesan headquarters to Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara highway.

The roads are being upgraded under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project. However, the company is under fire from local leaders because of the slow pace of the road works. A fortnight ago, Kabale municipal leaders led by the Mayor, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, and Rev. Fr. Balthazar Ndyomugabe, the President of Kabale Municipal Development Forum claimed that the company has not yet started opening Bwankosa and Nyerere roads.

President Yoweri Museveni pledged the construction of Rushoroza road during his presidential campaign in 2010 while Bwankosa and Bushekwire roads have been in a sorry state with deep potholes, which collect stagnant water whenever it rains. The officials say the company is only compacting Rushoroza road yet they are expected to hand over the project in May this year.

Over the weekend, Nicholas Thaddeus Kamara, the Kabale Municipality member of parliament asked Vice President Jessica Alupo to crack a whip on the company, saying the road works stand only at 10 percent.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance revealed that the Lands Ministry, which is behind the USMID project summoned the company to appear to explain the slow pace of the works.

Baryomunsi also disclosed he had personally engaged the contractor and realized that the works are behind schedule despite the government’s readiness with the payment.

Vincent Byendamira Ateenyi, the Acting Director for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the Ministry of Lands told URN that they are aware of the behind schedule works by the contractor.

Giorgio Zenegaglia, the project manager for Multiplex Construction Company Limited, and Project Engineer Edgar Teophil Jjembe from Herison Consults Limited in association with MBI Technologies Limited, a consultancy firm on the project were quoted two weeks back counter accusing each other over the delayed work.

Zenegaglia accused the consultant of the late handover of designs in December last year as opposed to August, which delayed the works. Djembe also counter accused Multiplex Construction company of deploying inadequate manpower. Multiplex is working on similar projects in Ntungamo municipality and Mbarara city at Shillings 54 billion.

In August 2021, the Local Government State Minister, Victoria Rusoke Busingye called for a total ban of Multiplex Construction Company Limited from implementing Local government projects across the country citing irresponsibility.

URN