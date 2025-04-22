MultiChoice unveils 7-day subscription packages

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda has launched a new flexible subscription model that allows DStv and GOtv users to access their favorite entertainment for just seven days, in a campaign dubbed Ka Weekie. The initiative is designed to give customers more affordable and convenient options in line with their viewing habits and economic realities.

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized that the new offering responds to the evolving needs of Ugandan customers. “This new initiative reflects our understanding of how our customers’ lives are structured. It is also a reflection of a business attuned to its customer feedback. We hope these new packages will bring catalytic growth while delighting our customers in a whole new world of entertainment,” he said.

The Ka Weekie packages will allow DStv customers to choose from four 7-day plans: Compact at UGX 37,000, Family at UGX 22,000, Access at UGX 14,000, and Lumba at UGX 5,000. GOtv subscribers, on the other hand, can select from six new 7-day options ranging from Supa Plus at UGX 37,000 to GOtv Lite at just UGX 5,000.

The campaign goes beyond pricing. “The Ka Weekie campaign is not just about the cost of packages,” Asiimwe noted. “It’s tailored for everyday scenarios—when kids are on school break, during travel to the village, or for weekly and daily earners. It mirrors the rhythm of life for many Ugandans.”

Subscribers will continue to enjoy the full range of content available on the respective packages, including sports, movies, series, news, and children’s programming, ensuring value is not compromised.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, reinforced the company’s customer-first approach. “With the Ka Weekie campaign, we are offering budget- friendly, short-term options to make premium entertainment more accessible. It’s all about flexibility, value, and meeting our customers where they are.”

Since its establishment in 1994, MultiChoice Uganda has significantly contributed to the local economy and media industry, including commissioning over 10,000 hours of Ugandan content.

With the Ka Weekie campaign, the company continues to innovate in response to the evolving needs of its subscribers.