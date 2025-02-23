MultiChoice Uganda hosts masterclass to equip filmmakers with casting skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment recently hosted an exclusive masterclass aimed at equipping Ugandan filmmakers and content creators with essential film skills, particularly in the area of casting for film.

The training, which took place at the UCC offices in Bugolobi as part of activities celebrating Pearl Magic Prime’s 4th anniversary, was attended by both emerging and established industry players.

The masterclass, themed “Casting for Film”, focused on building the capacity of filmmakers to select the right talent for their productions to meet the needs and requirements of content buyers. Participants also gained insights into key industry challenges, including the dangers of piracy, strategies for content monetization, and producing high-quality content suitable for platforms like Pearl Magic Prime, and Pearl Magic.

Speaking at the training, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, highlighted the company’s longstanding commitment to training and supporting filmmakers across the country.

“This masterclass is part of MultiChoice Uganda’s continuous effort to empower filmmakers with the skills they need to create quality productions. Over the years, we have invested in multiple training programs, including regional workshops in partnership with UCC, to build capacity and enhance industry standards,” Jamugisa said.

On why filmmakers need to enter the fight against piracy, he added “We remain dedicated to nurturing local talent and providing platforms where their work can shine.

As content piracy continues to rise, filmmakers need to take steps to protect their work.

Without proper ways of safeguarding it, their efforts will go unrewarded which makes it harder to sustain their craft and grow the industry.”

Juliane Mweheire, the Director Industry Affairs and Content Development at UCC, commended MultiChoice for its investment in Uganda’s creative sector and spoke on the regulatory efforts in place to support content creators.

“UCC remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for filmmakers and content creators to flourish. We have introduced initiatives like the Uganda Film Festival, our Content development support programme and other tailored training aimed at providing industry support, and we encourage filmmakers to leverage the existing opportunities to grow their craft and access larger markets. Collaborations like this with MultiChoice are critical in building a vibrant, sustainable film industry in Uganda.”

As part of MultiChoice’s broader efforts to empower the local film industry, the company has consistently conducted similar trainings over the years, including regional workshops in partnership with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and other partners.

The masterclass also provided filmmakers with guidance on the process of submitting their productions for possible commissioning and licensing on M-Net platforms, presenting a valuable opportunity for local content creators to expand their reach.

Brian Mulondo, Local Content Marketing Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized MultiChoice Uganda’s continued commitment to supporting the creative industry through training programs.

“At MultiChoice, we understand the critical role that high-quality local content plays in telling authentic Ugandan stories. Through this masterclass, we are equipping filmmakers with vital skills, from casting the right talent to protecting their work against piracy and effectively monetizing their content,” Mulondo commented.

Kasule Douglas Benda, a leading casting director in Uganda’s film industry, urged filmmakers to be more strategic when selecting talent for their productions.

“There is so much untapped talent across the country that remains undiscovered. Filmmakers need to move away from repeatedly casting the same faces in similar roles across different productions. It creates monotony and stifles the industry’s growth,” Kasule said.

Multichoice is committed to being Africa’s No.1 story-teller, supporting local content and talent as well as working with relevant stakeholders to ensure value to viewers as part of its hyper-local strategy.

The Ugandan creative industry continues to be a significant contributor to the country’s economy, providing employment to thousands and generating revenue through film, television, music, and digital content. Such initiatives by MultiChoice Uganda, in collaboration with key stakeholders like UCC, play a vital role in nurturing talent and enhancing the country’s competitive edge in the global entertainment landscape.