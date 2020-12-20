Mulago doctors remove knife from man’s head

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doctors at Mulago hospital have removed a big knife that was stuck in the skull of a man who was attacked by thugs along Nakawa-Kinawataka road and robbed on Wednesday.

Ndakayisenge Emmanuel, a 22 year old employee of Pepsi-Uganda working as a turn boy and resident of Banda-Kasenyi, a Kampala suburb was hacked by two unidentified thugs moving on a motorcycle near his work place in Nakawa and vanished with Shs 500,000 he had received as salary on the fatefully.

The victim told URN from his sickbed that it was around 9:00 pm when two men waylaid him, and in trying to fight them, one assailant pulled out a sharp knife and cut him on the head and the second person managed to grab the bag he was holding with money.

Emmanuel narrates that the knife entered deeper and one attacker tried to pull it out and finish him. He says in the process, he made an alarm and the assailants jumped on the motorcycle and took off. The knife stuck above his right brow for two days.

“I ran away crying out loud and I was bleeding,” Emmanuel says. “Shortly after, people came to my rescue. They called my people before they rushed me to Naguru hospital. But the morning when the doctors examined my situation, they immediately referred us to Mulago. But we reached Mulago late on the second day and I again slept with the knife in my head. I was unconscious and I don’t know how we even reached here”

Habimana Arthur, the victim’s father says Emmanuel was taken to the theatre on Friday at around 11 am and the doctors removed the knife from him. For someone who spent two days and nights with the knife in his head, Emmanuel’s situation is no longer so bad although he is in deep pain, according to his father.

“I believe he will get better with God’s grace,” said Habimana.

Kyomukama Dorothy, the victim’s mother says that they are still worried about the son’s condition because of the depth of the big wound and the doctors have neither told them how long it is expected take to heal nor the kind of medication required.

She notes they were luck enough that the knife did not reach the brain otherwise her son would be dead.

Ndakayisenge Emmanuel says he is surprised that the Human Resource officers of the company he has worked for for close to two years haven’t checked on him yet they received the information about his incident.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said he was not aware of the Ndakayisenge Emmanuel’s incident, but advised the family of the victim to open the case at the police station so that police can embark on tracing the thugs.

URN