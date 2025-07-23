Mulago conducts four successful kidney transplant surgeries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital have successfully conducted four kidney transplant surgeries in the past week, including one on a sixteen-year-old patient, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s growing transplant programme.

The recent surgeries bring the total number of kidney transplants performed at Mulago to nine since the inaugural operation in December 2023. Initially, the hospital had restricted kidney transplants to patients aged 18 to 40 years.

However, according to Dr. Peace Bagasha, a kidney disease specialist at Mulago, the team made an exception to save the 16-year-old, whose kidney failure resulted from severe malaria.

The minor received a kidney from their 24-year-old brother, while another exception was made for a 57-year-old recipient who was donated a kidney by their 43-year-old brother. In addition, a 23-year-old was transplanted with a kidney from his 43-year-old father, and a 26-year-old donated to his 24-year-old sister.

Dr. Bagasha explained that recipients were selected after a rigorous vetting process from among more than 400 Ugandans currently dependent on dialysis, a costly procedure where machines perform the kidney’s blood purification role. Priority was given to cases where the donor and recipient were close relatives.

Dr. Frank Asiimwe, the hospital’s Resident Transplant Surgeon, noted that apart from biological suitability, they now consider a recipient’s financial capacity to maintain post-surgery care, especially the lifelong use of anti-rejection drugs. These essential medications, which prevent the body from rejecting the new kidney, cost no less than UGX 1.5 million per month.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the Executive Director of Mulago Hospital, announced that the hospital aims to perform twelve kidney transplants in this financial year—all free of charge. She said this is part of a broader initiative to make kidney transplants routine at the hospital by 2027.

At the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ronny Bahatungire, Director of Clinical Services, revealed that four out of every ten patients referred abroad are for kidney transplants. These procedures cost as much as USD 25,000, excluding travel and lodging expenses.

Dr. Bahatungire emphasized that expanding transplant services locally will save patients from financial strain and reduce referrals abroad. However, concerns remain over the absence of the Uganda Organ Donation and Transplant Council, which is mandated to oversee such sensitive medical procedures.

Its absence raises fears of potential abuse by unscrupulous individuals. Responding to these concerns, Dr. Bahatungire assured the public that the council will become operational within this financial year.

