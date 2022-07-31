Mukula blasts Vice President Alupo after NRM victory in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Vice-Chairperson, Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula has blamed the Vice President, Rtd. Major Jesca Alupo for ignoring the main NRM campaign taskforce during the Soroti East by-election and chose to work in isolation.

Mukula faulted Alupo for avoiding to contact the NRM Regional party Chairperson and Alupo sometimes worked with the opposition without elaborating how she worked with the opposition other than the NRM party.

Mukula claimed that Alupo’s method of working alone other than moving together with the main NRM campaign task-force contributed negatively to NRM’s poor performance during the Soroti City East concluded by-elections few days ago.

The NRM Vice-Chairman, Eastern Region addressed a press conference at his home in Soroti city today to speak about the just concluded Soroti East by-elections that NRM flag bearer Herbert Edmond Ariko won with small margin.

Mukula alleged that Alupo has divided that NRM MPs, cadres and Ministers in the region who are loyal to the Vice President who work and coordinator her activities in her favour.

He expressed bitterness why Sanjay Tanna, the former Member of Parliament Tororo was imported to come to re-organize and harmonize the NRM by-election activities as if there was no person in the whole of Teso sub-region who could rise up to the task.

Sanjay Tanna challenged Mukula for the NRM Vice Chairperson position in the recent party elections and Mukula emerged winner with narrow margin.

He claimed that Alupo conducted and held independent separate meetings with different groups and people which was contrarily to party’s desired position to have every top NRM government leader to join the efforts to wrestle out the seat from FDC’s Moses

Soroti held by-elections after Attan Okia was injected out of parliament in May 2022 by court over the issue of alteration of the Soroti East boundaries.

Mukula pitch camped in Soroti City for two weeks after Ariko was unveiled as the NRM party flag bearer to canvas votes before and after the official nominations and rigorous campaigns that lasted six days. He promised to take the matter of the confusion brought by Alupo up with the NRM’s top leadership in a bid to resolve the internal contradictions in the party.

*****

URN