Mukono to cover drainages to address open drain risks

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono Municipal Council has agreed to cover open drainage channels along sections of the Nasuti–Nakabago–Ntawo and Bajo–Seeta roads, following sustained safety concerns from residents, traders, and road users.

Town Clerk Francis Byabagambi said the decision was reached after consultations involving the project consultant, officials from the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, and Mukono’s technical team.

“For most of the road, we have drainage that is not covered, and this has been a concern for people living and working along the corridor. After deliberations, we reached a consensus that the drains must be covered, taking into account safety, security, and the overall appearance of the road.” Byabagambi explained.

According to Byabagambi, the consultant has already adjusted the designs to include covered drainage and submitted them to the supervising ministry for guidance. The municipality is now waiting for funding approval and contract validation.

Two possible funding sources are under consideration: direct government financing or allocation from the existing project budget. While the final cost is yet to be confirmed, Byabagambi said engineers are still calculating the figures pending approval by the contracts committee and the Solicitor General.

The development follows a Uganda Radio Network story published late last year that highlighted the dangers posed by uncovered drainage channels, particularly in the Ntawo residential area.

An Environment and Social Safeguards Summary Report compiled by Mukono Municipality’s technical team revealed serious safety concerns at construction sites.

The report documented four worker fatalities: two at sites operated by Stirling and two by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), one of a shooting incident involving a man attempting to siphon fuel, and a drowning after a fall into an unattended drainage channel at Ntawo.

Additionally, the report recorded 11 serious injuries, 72 minor injuries, and 18 near-miss incidents, raising questions about occupational safety standards.

Eng. Stephen Kibuuka of UB Consultants said design improvements would be implemented before the contractor hands over the project.

Byabagambi also addressed congestion at Nabuti Junction, where revised designs aim to expand the road to accommodate heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours and school runs.

Construction works at the Nabuti junction had been halted by the Resident District Commissioner, RDC, Fatuma Ndisaba, after discovering that the section would complicate traffic rather than solve it.

“The earlier design created a narrow passage that is already overstressed by traffic. We agreed with the contractor and consultant to redesign that section so it can handle current and future traffic demand.”

Despite the challenges, municipal officials say construction progress has exceeded expectations. Byabagambi expressed optimism that the road could be completed by April, with only walkways, slabs, and final drainage works remaining.

The Mukono road upgrades are part of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP), a more than 560-million-dollar infrastructure initiative financed by the World Bank under a Program-for-Results model, with additional support from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

